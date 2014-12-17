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AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 800,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 34,000,000
United Kingdom : € 154,000,000
Germany : € 158,000,000
France : € 454,000,000
Industry : € 800,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2015 : € 34,000,000
1/12/2015 : € 54,000,000
1/12/2015 : € 54,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
1/12/2015 : € 158,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 400,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Related press
France: EIB reinforces its support of Airbus Group's innovation programmes
Related press
France: EIB supports Airbus Group's innovation programmes

Summary sheet

Release date
18 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2014
20140591
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
AIRBUS GROUP NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 800 million
EUR 1729 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of new technology to be implemented in a new generation of widebody aircraft, with the aim of improving energy efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and operating costs and improving the aircraft operational safety.

The general objective is to improve energy efficiency, which includes reduced fuel consumption and enhanced aerodynamics, and to lower the operating costs, aiming to improve the aircraft market acceptance. Technology will also be focused on enhancing passenger and crew life on board, as well as on improving aircraft operational safety. The RDI activities are located in France, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) centres that will not change their scope due to the project. The due diligence will determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required, in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank’s services will further assess all environmental details during the due diligence.

The promoter is private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Other links
Related press
France: EIB reinforces its support of Airbus Group's innovation programmes
Related press
France: EIB supports Airbus Group's innovation programmes

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Publication Date
4 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57314703
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140591
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Data sheet
AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI
Related press
France: EIB reinforces its support of Airbus Group's innovation programmes
Related press
France: EIB supports Airbus Group's innovation programmes

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB reinforces its support of Airbus Group's innovation programmes
Related press
France: EIB supports Airbus Group's innovation programmes
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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