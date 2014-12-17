AIRBUS WIDEBODY EFFICIENCY RDI

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Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities for the development of new technology to be implemented in a new generation of widebody aircraft, with the aim of improving energy efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and operating costs and improving the aircraft operational safety.
The general objective is to improve energy efficiency, which includes reduced fuel consumption and enhanced aerodynamics, and to lower the operating costs, aiming to improve the aircraft market acceptance. Technology will also be focused on enhancing passenger and crew life on board, as well as on improving aircraft operational safety. The RDI activities are located in France, Germany, United Kingdom and Spain.
RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing research and development (R&D) centres that will not change their scope due to the project. The due diligence will determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required, in accordance with Directive 2011/92/EU. The Bank’s services will further assess all environmental details during the due diligence.
The promoter is private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus is not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
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