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NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 220,000,000
Transport : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/11/2015 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related public register
29/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Summary sheet

Release date
15 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/11/2015
20140570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
HAMBURGER HOCHBAHN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 220 million
EUR 480 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a large number of schemes for the extension, reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of parts of Hamburg’s metro infrastructure.

Hamburger Hochbahn AG is continuously investing in the modernisation of its assets to maintain adequate safety and quality service standards. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will uphold the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and its negative impact on the environment and congestion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the relevant project components was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation and has been approved by the competent authority. Regarding the rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading schemes, based on the nature of such works it is expected that none of those schemes will fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. However, the need for a screening procedure or for a full EIA for any of the schemes will be assessed during appraisal once the scope of the project is defined, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.


The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
29/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Publication Date
29 Apr 2015
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58755272
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Publication Date
3 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60125935
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151791960
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140570
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
29/04/2015 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
03/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Other links
Summary sheet
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II
Data sheet
NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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