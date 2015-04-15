NAHVERKEHR HAMBURG II

Summary sheet
The project comprises a large number of schemes for the extension, reconstruction, rehabilitation and upgrading of parts of Hamburg’s metro infrastructure.
Hamburger Hochbahn AG is continuously investing in the modernisation of its assets to maintain adequate safety and quality service standards. The project will contribute to improving the quality of public transport service in terms of travel time, comfort and reliability and will uphold the attractiveness of public transport in the metropolitan area, thus contributing to a reduction of reliance on private cars and its negative impact on the environment and congestion.
An environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the relevant project components was carried out in the context of the building permit procedure. It was subject to broad public consultation and has been approved by the competent authority. Regarding the rehabilitation, reconstruction and upgrading schemes, based on the nature of such works it is expected that none of those schemes will fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. However, the need for a screening procedure or for a full EIA for any of the schemes will be assessed during appraisal once the scope of the project is defined, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC). The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with EU Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.