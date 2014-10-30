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UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 216,500,010
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 216,500,010
Composite infrastructure : € 22,732,501.05
Water, sewerage : € 32,475,001.5
Energy : € 32,475,001.5
Industry : € 37,887,501.75
Urban development : € 90,930,004.2
Signature date(s)
10/02/2025 : € 1,732,501.05
10/02/2025 : € 2,475,001.5
10/02/2025 : € 2,475,001.5
10/02/2025 : € 2,887,501.75
22/12/2014 : € 5,817,000
10/02/2025 : € 6,930,004.2
22/12/2014 : € 8,310,000
22/12/2014 : € 8,310,000
22/12/2014 : € 9,695,000
22/12/2014 : € 15,183,000
22/12/2014 : € 21,690,000
22/12/2014 : € 21,690,000
22/12/2014 : € 23,268,000
22/12/2014 : € 25,305,000
22/12/2014 : € 60,732,000
(*) Including a € 1,732,501.05 Investment Grants provided by the DONOR COMMUNITY ,a € 4,042,502.45 Investment Grants provided by the DONOR COMMUNITY
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports early recovery and SME sector with EUR 600 million
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20140532
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 216 million
EUR 216 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support priority investments in the recovery of areas affected by the conflict in the Ukrainian region of Donbas and in basic infrastructure catering to needs of displaced people.

The objective of the early recovery phase is to address (i) short-term needs in the affected areas under the control of the Government of Ukraine and (ii) basic infrastructure needs to shelter internally displaced people in other regions of Ukraine.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The large majority of the investments foreseen by the project are repairs and refurbishment of damaged infrastructure. Therefore potential negative environmental impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, these schemes would likely fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. Some of the schemes nevertheless might require an EIA. Appropriate screening procedures, also in relation to natural habitats and protected species, as well as land acquisition/resettlement will be put in place. Given the complex situation, the relevant analysis of social risks and impacts of the project will also be duly carried out as part of the appraisal, in accordance with the EIB Social Standards.

The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Other links
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports early recovery and SME sector with EUR 600 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Publication Date
13 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55928243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140532
Sector(s)
Energy
Water, sewerage
Industry
Urban development
Composite infrastructure
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Other links
Summary sheet
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Data sheet
UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports early recovery and SME sector with EUR 600 million
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ukraine: EIB supports early recovery and SME sector with EUR 600 million
Related story
‘There can be no other flag here’
Related story
‘We must not lose a generation’
Related story
A foundation for Ukraine’s future
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UKRAINE EARLY RECOVERY

Videos

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Photogallery

The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB
The Ukraine Early Recovery loan focuses on investments in the Ukraine Government-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It will back undertakings to re-establish and improve public service delivery of water and sanitation, electricity, and heating. It also covers repairs to roads and railways and the reconstruction of destroyed bridges and the refurbishment of damaged public buildings, including administrative buildings, schools, health centres and hospitals, postal services, and other social infrastructure.
Ukraine Early Recovery
Photographer: Alexandru Perciun
©EIB

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
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