Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 67,311,737.49
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 67,311,737.49
Education : € 67,311,737.49
Signature date(s)
16/03/2015 : € 67,311,737.49
Other links
Related public register
11/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

Summary sheet

Release date
4 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/03/2015
20140521
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 48 million (EUR 60 million)
GBP 103 million (EUR 130 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project entails the construction of new buildings for the Schools of Psychology, Health and Social Care (the Sarah Swift building) and for the School of Engineering, Computing, Maths and Physics (the Isaac Newton building) on the University of Lincoln (UoL) Brayford Campus in the city of Lincoln (East Midlands region, England). Refurbishment of the Joseph Banks Laboratories, development of Marina Courts student accommodation and additional catering facilities, as well some complementary reconfiguration and adaptation works are also included.

The aim of the project is to accommodate growth in existing subjects, to allow for growth in new subjects, particularly science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to improve the student experience and to enhance the University's facilities for delivering high quality teaching, learning and research.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be decided by the competent authority. The university estimates that the project will be energy-neutral, as the savings in refurbished buildings will compensate for the increased energy consumption of the new constructions.

The UoL procurement policy and practice fully adheres to British law and EU Directives. The contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
11/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Related projects
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Publication Date
11 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57425884
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140521
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Publication Date
15 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132345229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140521
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Related public register
15/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN - PHASE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications