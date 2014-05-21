UNIVERSITY OF LINCOLN HIGHER EDUCATION CORP

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Summary sheet
- Education - Education
The project entails the construction of new buildings for the Schools of Psychology, Health and Social Care (the Sarah Swift building) and for the School of Engineering, Computing, Maths and Physics (the Isaac Newton building) on the University of Lincoln (UoL) Brayford Campus in the city of Lincoln (East Midlands region, England). Refurbishment of the Joseph Banks Laboratories, development of Marina Courts student accommodation and additional catering facilities, as well some complementary reconfiguration and adaptation works are also included.
The aim of the project is to accommodate growth in existing subjects, to allow for growth in new subjects, particularly science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), to improve the student experience and to enhance the University's facilities for delivering high quality teaching, learning and research.
Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The need for an EIA will be decided by the competent authority. The university estimates that the project will be energy-neutral, as the savings in refurbished buildings will compensate for the increased energy consumption of the new constructions.
The UoL procurement policy and practice fully adheres to British law and EU Directives. The contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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