SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a 288 MW offshore wind farm located approx. 90 km west of the island of Sylt in the German sector of the North Sea.
The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.
By virtue of its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). According to national law the project is subject to a mandatory EIA, which was undertaken. Following rounds of public consultation and expert advice, the competent authority has approved the EIA and granted a general, conditional construction and operating permit. With adequate precautionary measures, the impacts on fauna and flora, including on local and migrating birds, marine mammals, benthos and invertebrates are considered to be acceptable.
The promoter and its joint venture partner are both subject to public procurement procedures according to the relevant EU directives. The promoter’s joint venture partner has published contract notices for the various supplies and services in the EU Official Journal.
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