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SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 500,000,000
Energy : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2014 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20140445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
STADTWERKE MUENCHEN GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 288 MW offshore wind farm located approx. 90 km west of the island of Sylt in the German sector of the North Sea.

The development of offshore wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). According to national law the project is subject to a mandatory EIA, which was undertaken. Following rounds of public consultation and expert advice, the competent authority has approved the EIA and granted a general, conditional construction and operating permit. With adequate precautionary measures, the impacts on fauna and flora, including on local and migrating birds, marine mammals, benthos and invertebrates are considered to be acceptable.

The promoter and its joint venture partner are both subject to public procurement procedures according to the relevant EU directives. The promoter’s joint venture partner has published contract notices for the various supplies and services in the EU Official Journal.

Related documents
19/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Publication Date
19 Nov 2014
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54720063
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140445
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54669006
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140445
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85631056
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140445
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EIA for SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Other links
Summary sheet
SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK
Data sheet
SWM SANDBANK OFFSHORE WINDPARK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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