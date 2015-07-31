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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 750,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 750,000,000
Solid waste : € 15,000,000
Industry : € 28,125,000
Transport : € 37,500,000
Energy : € 37,500,000
Water, sewerage : € 60,000,000
Health : € 75,000,000
Services : € 75,000,000
Education : € 90,000,000
Urban development : € 159,375,000
Credit lines : € 172,500,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2022 : € 4,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 5,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 6,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 7,500,000
1/08/2016 : € 9,375,000
23/12/2022 : € 10,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 10,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 11,250,000
1/08/2016 : € 12,500,000
1/08/2016 : € 12,500,000
28/07/2023 : € 15,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 15,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 16,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 20,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 20,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 20,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 24,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 24,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 25,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 25,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 30,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 30,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 30,000,000
28/07/2023 : € 36,000,000
23/12/2022 : € 42,500,000
23/12/2022 : € 46,000,000
1/08/2016 : € 53,125,000
1/08/2016 : € 57,500,000
28/07/2023 : € 63,750,000
28/07/2023 : € 69,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)- Link to all NTSs of SEAs
Related public register
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 750 million loan to support priority investments
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and the Government launch a EUR 250 million credit line to finance the investments of municipalities

Summary sheet

Release date
31 July 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/08/2016
20140399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
REPÚBLICA PORTUGUESA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 750 million
EUR 21460 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing with EU structural funds and investment funds of priority investments in the Republic of Portugal in the 2014-2020 programming period.

It is expected that this new structural programme loan (SPL) will support all operational programmes, in line with EIB eligibility. In terms of added value, the approval of the project at a much earlier stage of the programming cycle than its predecessor will have a positive impact in the acceleration of the programme as it provides the necessary co-financing to the government. Timing is important -- a lesson learned from the ongoing operation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project refers to a multi-sector multi-scheme operation classified as a structural programme loan (SPL) and some of the schemes are likely to fall under Annex I or Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)- Link to all NTSs of SEAs
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Other links
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 750 million loan to support priority investments
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and the Government launch a EUR 250 million credit line to finance the investments of municipalities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)- Link to all NTSs of SEAs
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
Portuguese
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63825424
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140399
Sector(s)
Energy
Health
Industry
Education
Credit lines
Transport
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Services
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Publication Date
29 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64447128
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140399
Sector(s)
Energy
Health
Industry
Education
Credit lines
Transport
Water, sewerage
Urban development
Services
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Portugal
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)- Link to all NTSs of SEAs
Related public register
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 750 million loan to support priority investments
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and the Government launch a EUR 250 million credit line to finance the investments of municipalities

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Portugal: EIB provides EUR 750 million loan to support priority investments
Related press
Portugal: The EIB and the Government launch a EUR 250 million credit line to finance the investments of municipalities
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)- Link to all NTSs of SEAs
Related public register
29/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (PT)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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