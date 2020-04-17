UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Summary sheet
The project will finance selected investments of the University College Dublin (UCD) larger campus development plan, related to the construction of new academic teaching and research facilities, as well as refurbishing of student accommodation and sport facilities.
The aim is to support UCD improve its capacity and readiness to contribute to human capital formation and to carry out research and development with beneficial effects for the knowledge economy in Ireland. The project is in line with the EU Horizon 2020 strategy, as it contributes to strengthen the human capital 'stock' of a Member State, by improving its quality of education, access to lifelong learning, research and development capacity, thus supporting growth, employment and inclusion. For the reasons above, the project is eligible for EIB support under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (c) common interest, Innovation and skills (education and training and research and development).
Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational and research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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