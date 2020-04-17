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UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 350,000,000
Education : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/10/2020 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: €350 million loan facility with EIB to support University College Dublin’s major capital investment on Belfield campus

Summary sheet

Release date
17 April 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/10/2020
20140348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 791 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will finance selected investments of the University College Dublin (UCD) larger campus development plan, related to the construction of new academic teaching and research facilities, as well as refurbishing of student accommodation and sport facilities.

The aim is to support UCD improve its capacity and readiness to contribute to human capital formation and to carry out research and development with beneficial effects for the knowledge economy in Ireland. The project is in line with the EU Horizon 2020 strategy, as it contributes to strengthen the human capital 'stock' of a Member State, by improving its quality of education, access to lifelong learning, research and development capacity, thus supporting growth, employment and inclusion. For the reasons above, the project is eligible for EIB support under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (c) common interest, Innovation and skills (education and training and research and development).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational and research activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, educational facilities may fall under Annex II of the Directive with respect to Urban Development. The public buildings will be required to at least meet the energy efficiency targets as defined in Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of building and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 89/665/EEC or Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Related press
Ireland: €350 million loan facility with EIB to support University College Dublin’s major capital investment on Belfield campus

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Publication Date
15 Jul 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125853762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140348
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Other links
Summary sheet
UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT
Related press
Ireland: €350 million loan facility with EIB to support University College Dublin’s major capital investment on Belfield campus

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: €350 million loan facility with EIB to support University College Dublin’s major capital investment on Belfield campus
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UCD CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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