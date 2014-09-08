ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Summary sheet
EIB-eligible investments of Slovenian electricity distribution companies related to the extension and refurbishment of the network, as well as installation of advanced metering infrastructure.
The programme will enable the promoters to maintain high quality services and low losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators, cater for growing peak demand in certain regions and also remedy the impact of the severe sleet and ice damages experienced in early 2014. Slovenia is a country eligible for funding from the Cohesion Fund as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. Part of the country (Vzhodna Slovenija) is also a “less developed region” as defined by the same Decision. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) Projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) Common interest. The financing of the programme will also contribute to the ElB's lending priority policies on energy networks and cohesion.
Some of the programme schemes might fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) where the EIA is always required, and others under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low-voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The impacts that can typically be expected for the programme schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The details of projects requiring the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required and the status of applications for environmental permits for these projects will be investigated during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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