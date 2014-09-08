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ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 145,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 145,000,000
Energy : € 145,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/12/2017 : € 5,000,000
9/07/2018 : € 7,000,000
21/10/2015 : € 18,000,000
24/09/2015 : € 20,000,000
3/11/2015 : € 27,000,000
27/10/2015 : € 28,000,000
2/10/2015 : € 40,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2015
20140339
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
ELEKTRO CELJE PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO GORENJSKA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO LJUBLJANA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO MARIBOR PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD ELEKTRO PRIMORSKA PODJETJE ZA DISTRIBUCIJO ELEKTRICNE ENERGIJE DD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 145 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

EIB-eligible investments of Slovenian electricity distribution companies related to the extension and refurbishment of the network, as well as installation of advanced metering infrastructure.

The programme will enable the promoters to maintain high quality services and low losses, connect new end-users and also renewable generators, cater for growing peak demand in certain regions and also remedy the impact of the severe sleet and ice damages experienced in early 2014. Slovenia is a country eligible for funding from the Cohesion Fund as defined by the Commission Implementing Decision 2014/99/EU. Part of the country (Vzhodna Slovenija) is also a “less developed region” as defined by the same Decision. The programme is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) Projects for developing less developed regions and point (c) Common interest. The financing of the programme will also contribute to the ElB's lending priority policies on energy networks and cohesion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the programme schemes might fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) where the EIA is always required, and others under Annex II, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the programme schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low-voltage equipment, connection of new users and facilities with limited environmental impact, and therefore are not expected to require an EIA. The impacts that can typically be expected for the programme schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, impact on flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbance during construction. The details of projects requiring the competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required and the status of applications for environmental permits for these projects will be investigated during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57332887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140339
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
Slovenian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56953020
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140339
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124173851
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140339
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Slovenia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA - EIA - High Voltage Line Gosuplje-Trebnje
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA
Data sheet
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION SLOVENIA

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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