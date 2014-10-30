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GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 30,000,000
Services : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2015 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
30 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2015
20140337
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
DATALOGIC SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 88 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments for new data capturing tools and industrial automation solutions. The promoter’s products are mainly used in the retail, postal and logistics sectors. The R&D programme will be implemented from 2014 to 2016 in Italy.

The new and improved tools as well as solutions will be designed to help improving the typical business processes of the target sectors such as warehousing, logistics or manufacturing.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern R&D activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D programme will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Publication Date
5 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57332871
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140337
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77546161
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140337
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI
Data sheet
GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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