GRUPPO DATALOGIC RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments for new data capturing tools and industrial automation solutions. The promoter’s products are mainly used in the retail, postal and logistics sectors. The R&D programme will be implemented from 2014 to 2016 in Italy.
The new and improved tools as well as solutions will be designed to help improving the typical business processes of the target sectors such as warehousing, logistics or manufacturing.
The investments will concern R&D activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D programme will be assessed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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