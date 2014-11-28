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STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 21,266,666.65
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 21,266,666.65
Transport : € 21,266,666.65
Signature date(s)
9/09/2016 : € 4,800,000
9/09/2016 : € 16,466,666.65
Other links
Related public register
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/09/2016
20140292
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
STERN & HAFFERL VERKEHRSGESELLSCHAFT MBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 21 million
EUR 67 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a rail link between the tram line of the city of Gmunden and the Traunsee regional railway and acquisition of rolling stock.

The project will contribute to Gmunden's objective of enhancing the attractiveness of public transport and increasing its market share, and may reduce transport by private car and associated air and noise emissions. It will contribute to upgrading the town centre of Gmunden and provide additional development opportunities for the municipalities of Gschwandt, Kirchham and Vorchdorf. The city of Gmunden as well as the neighbouring municipalities will benefit from SRT Gmunden as public transport accessibility will be much improved, thereby fostering employment, housing, and desirability as a tourist destination.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Construction of tramways falls within the scope of Annex II of EU Directive 92/2011/EC. Accordingly, the competent authority has to decide whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is needed. Compliance with the EIA Directive, and also possible impact on protected areas such as Natura 2000 areas and cumulative impacts of underlying strategies (in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC on strategic environmental assessment (SEA)) will be assessed during the appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to improve the urban environment thanks to lower noise and pollutant emissions by tram vehicles compared to the current diesel buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Publication Date
31 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58209762
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140292
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134066858
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140292
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
31/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Other links
Summary sheet
STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF
Data sheet
STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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