STADT-REGIO-TRAM GMUNDEN-VORCHDORF

Summary sheet
Construction of a rail link between the tram line of the city of Gmunden and the Traunsee regional railway and acquisition of rolling stock.
The project will contribute to Gmunden's objective of enhancing the attractiveness of public transport and increasing its market share, and may reduce transport by private car and associated air and noise emissions. It will contribute to upgrading the town centre of Gmunden and provide additional development opportunities for the municipalities of Gschwandt, Kirchham and Vorchdorf. The city of Gmunden as well as the neighbouring municipalities will benefit from SRT Gmunden as public transport accessibility will be much improved, thereby fostering employment, housing, and desirability as a tourist destination.
Construction of tramways falls within the scope of Annex II of EU Directive 92/2011/EC. Accordingly, the competent authority has to decide whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is needed. Compliance with the EIA Directive, and also possible impact on protected areas such as Natura 2000 areas and cumulative impacts of underlying strategies (in accordance with Directive 2001/42/EC on strategic environmental assessment (SEA)) will be assessed during the appraisal. Overall, the project can be expected to improve the urban environment thanks to lower noise and pollutant emissions by tram vehicles compared to the current diesel buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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