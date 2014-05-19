GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION

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Summary sheet
- Energy - Mining and quarrying
The project concerns the extension of the Bank-financed Gate terminal, a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import and export terminal in the Port of Rotterdam. The project will allow LNG break bulk by means of a dedicated and open access loading facility for small LNG tanker ships. These tanker ships can in turn efficiently facilitate onward LNG distribution and fuelling of ships that run on LNG.
The Project's objectives are to allow the bulk breaking of LNG, enabling efficient onward LNG distribution and use of LNG as clean shipping fuel.
As the project has been screened-out of the EIA Directive based on the technical characteristics of the project and the criteria defined in the Dutch Decree on Environmental Impact Assessment, a formal request has been made to the promoter to provide a written confirmation from the competent authority that the project (including the basin and quay wall construction to be carried out by the Port of Rotterdam (PoR)) does not have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance.
The detailed procurement procedures and their adequacy with the EIB Guide to Procurement will be determined during appraisal.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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