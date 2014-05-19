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GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 38,250,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 38,250,000
Energy : € 38,250,000
Signature date(s)
8/10/2014 : € 38,250,000
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Related press
The Netherlands: Gate terminal signs EUR 76 million project financing agreement for LNG break bulk facility

Summary sheet

Release date
19 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/10/2014
20140236
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV NEDERLANDSE GASUNIE NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 109 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the extension of the Bank-financed Gate terminal, a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import and export terminal in the Port of Rotterdam. The project will allow LNG break bulk by means of a dedicated and open access loading facility for small LNG tanker ships. These tanker ships can in turn efficiently facilitate onward LNG distribution and fuelling of ships that run on LNG.

The Project's objectives are to allow the bulk breaking of LNG, enabling efficient onward LNG distribution and use of LNG as clean shipping fuel.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

As the project has been screened-out of the EIA Directive based on the technical characteristics of the project and the criteria defined in the Dutch Decree on Environmental Impact Assessment, a formal request has been made to the promoter to provide a written confirmation from the competent authority that the project (including the basin and quay wall construction to be carried out by the Port of Rotterdam (PoR)) does not have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance.

The detailed procurement procedures and their adequacy with the EIB Guide to Procurement will be determined during appraisal.

Related documents
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
The Netherlands: Gate terminal signs EUR 76 million project financing agreement for LNG break bulk facility

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Publication Date
22 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53798030
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84782123
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140236
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Data sheet
GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Related press
The Netherlands: Gate terminal signs EUR 76 million project financing agreement for LNG break bulk facility

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The Netherlands: Gate terminal signs EUR 76 million project financing agreement for LNG break bulk facility
Other links
Related public register
22/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GATE LNG TERMINAL EXPANSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications