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VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Solid waste : € 20,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/07/2014 : € 8,000,000
9/07/2014 : € 12,000,000
9/07/2014 : € 12,000,000
9/07/2014 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Parent project
MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/07/2014
20140234
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
VENEZIANA ENERGIA RISORSE IDRICHE TERRITORIO AMBIENTE SERVIZI - VERITAS SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Investments in water distribution services and in wastewater and solid waste collection and treatment services.

The purpose of the water and wastewater components is to strengthen the continuity of safe water supply, rationalise and secure the collection and treatment of wastewater in line with regulations, and to carry out extraordinary maintenance and efficiency upgrades on the networks and treatment plants. The solid waste investments are expected to contribute to increasing materials recovery from residual waste and diversion of waste from landfills.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments are expected to have positive net environmental and social impacts, considering their focus on compliance and resource efficiency. Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EC) and the Birds Directive (2019/147/EC) will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, [2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Related projects
Parent project
MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
142259982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140234
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Publication Date
4 Sep 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52210308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140234
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Related public register
04/09/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Other links
Summary sheet
VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Data sheet
VERITAS ACQUA E RIFIUTI
Parent project
MEDIUM SIZED UTILITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications