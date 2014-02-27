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HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 249,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 249,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 249,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/04/2015 : € 249,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/04/2015
20140227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
LAND NIEDERSACHSEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 249 million
EUR 498 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of investments in flood and coastal protection measures in the Bundesland Niedersachsen.

Active flood and coastal protection works from 2014 to 2018.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the schemes are expected to fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC and will be screened by the Competent Authorities. In addition the project has the potential to impact Natura 2000 sites and so compliance with the Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) would be assessed and where applicable, full EIA’s and signed declarations would be required in keeping with the legislation.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EC Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Publication Date
23 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55553541
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140227
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Publication Date
17 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130941119
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140227
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Related public register
17/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Other links
Summary sheet
HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN
Data sheet
HOCHWASSER- UND KUESTENSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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