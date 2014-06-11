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STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 375,911,288.3
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 375,911,288.3
Water, sewerage : € 26,313,790.18
Transport : € 48,868,467.48
Education : € 67,664,031.89
Urban development : € 233,064,998.75
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 7,932,225.34
12/12/2014 : € 14,731,275.63
21/09/2015 : € 18,381,564.84
12/12/2014 : € 20,397,150.87
21/09/2015 : € 34,137,191.85
21/09/2015 : € 47,266,881.02
12/12/2014 : € 70,256,853.01
21/09/2015 : € 162,808,145.74
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Fördjupning av MKB med hållbarhetsbedömning
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Handlingsprogram, hållbarhetskrav vid markanvisning för Brofästet
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20140185
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
SEK 3500 million (EUR 395 million)
SEK 7040 million (EUR 795 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of around sixty small- to medium-sized investment schemes in the fields of municipal housing, education, and childcare as well as in other municipal infrastructure (such as transportation and water). The project forms part of the city of Stockholm's four-year investment programme from 2014 to 2017.

The aim of the investments is to modernise the municipality´s basic infrastructure and to improve the quality of public services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC and/or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Fördjupning av MKB med hållbarhetsbedömning
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Handlingsprogram, hållbarhetskrav vid markanvisning för Brofästet
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53797028
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140185
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Education
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Fördjupning av MKB med hållbarhetsbedömning
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135314411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140185
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Education
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Handlingsprogram, hållbarhetskrav vid markanvisning för Brofästet
Publication Date
26 Nov 2020
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135334667
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140185
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Education
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
134504475
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140185
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Education
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Fördjupning av MKB med hållbarhetsbedömning
Related public register
26/11/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS - Handlingsprogram, hållbarhetskrav vid markanvisning för Brofästet
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Other links
Summary sheet
STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS
Data sheet
STOCKHOLM MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications