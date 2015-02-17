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SPEE EN PICARDIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 35,500,000
Energy : € 3,550,000
Industry : € 31,950,000
Signature date(s)
7/12/2015 : € 3,550,000
7/12/2015 : € 31,950,000
Other links
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/12/2015
20140158
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPEE EN PICARDIE
REGIE REGIONALE DU SERVICE PUBLIC DE L'EFFICACITE ENERGETIQUE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 36 million
EUR 58 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will support the thermal refurbishment of residential buildings and the use of renewable energies in the region of Picardie, France.

The works will lead to a decrease in energy consumption of the buildings. The performance level targeted will result in a reduction of up to 75% (modulated) of the overall energy consumption of the buildings, depending on the financial performance of the planned measures. The works mainly consist of improving the insulation of the buildings, as well as renovation of the buildings' heat generation and distribution system, including ventilation systems. The use of renewable energies (e.g. small scale wood-fired boilers or solar thermal collectors) may also be included in the works.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, and help to mitigate climate change. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. Given the scale, location and nature of the sub-projects in built-up urban areas, an EIA, as defined under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, is not required.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Related projects
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Publication Date
4 Jan 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63835446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140158
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185353114
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140158
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/01/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SPEE EN PICARDIE
Other links
Summary sheet
SPEE EN PICARDIE
Data sheet
SPEE EN PICARDIE
Parent project
Energy Efficiency in residential buildings

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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