DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is part of the Grand Antananarivo Programme designed to reduce the chronic traffic congestion in the Madagascar capital and comprises two missing sections of the ring roads north-east and east of Antananarivo.
The project comprises the construction of two missing sections of the bypass for Antananarivo, one section approximately 2.4 km long, and the other 3.6 km long. There will also be an additional urban connection section of 1 km to permit easier access to the town centre. The road alignment has been confirmed by two independent studies. Additional road safety measures will also be incorporated in order to improve pedestrian access and reduce traffic accidents.
The project is to be subject to a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), in line with the principles of EU legislation, including formal public consultation. Land acquisition will cause both physical and economic displacement, with particular negative impact on rice fields. Appropriate compensation will be provided to people affected by the project in accordance with national legislation and lenders' requirements. Food security considerations will also be taken into consideration during the appraisal. Labour conditions will be closely monitored.
The promoter is a state-owned entity and, if located within the EU, would be subject to Directive 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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