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DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 28,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 28,000,000
Transport : € 28,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/06/2016 : € 28,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO

Summary sheet

Release date
7 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/04/2017
20140153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 28 million
EUR 63 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of the Grand Antananarivo Programme designed to reduce the chronic traffic congestion in the Madagascar capital and comprises two missing sections of the ring roads north-east and east of Antananarivo.

The project comprises the construction of two missing sections of the bypass for Antananarivo, one section approximately 2.4 km long, and the other 3.6 km long. There will also be an additional urban connection section of 1 km to permit easier access to the town centre. The road alignment has been confirmed by two independent studies. Additional road safety measures will also be incorporated in order to improve pedestrian access and reduce traffic accidents.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is to be subject to a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA), in line with the principles of EU legislation, including formal public consultation. Land acquisition will cause both physical and economic displacement, with particular negative impact on rice fields. Appropriate compensation will be provided to people affected by the project in accordance with national legislation and lenders' requirements. Food security considerations will also be taken into consideration during the appraisal. Labour conditions will be closely monitored.

The promoter is a state-owned entity and, if located within the EU, would be subject to Directive 2004/18/EC. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Publication Date
6 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64462913
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140153
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Publication Date
31 Dec 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
252234980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140153
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Madagascar
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Other links
Summary sheet
DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO
Data sheet
DEVELOPPEMENT RESEAU PERI-URBAIN ANTANANARIVO

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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