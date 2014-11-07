RFI AMMODERNAMENTO RETE

Summary sheet
The project consists of several railway infrastructure renewal and upgrading schemes throughout Italy. Some of these schemes are located on the TEN-T (Regulation 1315/2013).
The project is expected to contribute to preserving and, in some cases, improving the quality of rail services provided in Italy and will thereby contribute to sustainable transport in line with the EU objectives. The project is also partially located in a convergence zone and by facilitating access promotes regional development.
The project is an investment programme, therefore the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) may vary according to each scheme and will be analysed on a case-by-case basis, based on assessment of any potential significant impacts on protected areas and cumulative impacts. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works included in the project – which will be mainly undertaken on existing infrastructures – most schemes are not expected to be subject to EIA. Compliance with environmental and nature conservation directives will be reviewed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
n/a
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.