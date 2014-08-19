BALTIC II LOAN B

Summary sheet
The proposed project concerns the construction and operation of a 288 MW offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The project already benefits from a previous EIB loan.
The development of offshore wind energy capacity supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. Electricity generation from offshore wind farms can produce electricity with substantially lower environmental impacts, particularly greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
The project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) due to its technical characteristics. National regulations required a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) including public consultation for this operation. The Competent Authorities granted the environmental permit in 2005. The EIA and permitting process of the project were appraised by the Bank in 2012 and deemed satisfactory.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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