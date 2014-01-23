EBS - ENERGY OPTIMISATION SLUDGE TREATMENT

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Summary sheet
Construction of primary sedimentation and first aeration basin of Vienna's main sewage treatment plant as well as anaerobic sludge stabilisation of the total incoming sludge to extract and process sewage gas in a block heating works.
The objective of this new project is to ensure the energy autarchy of Vienna’s wastewater treatment plant by using sewage sludge as an energy resource for in-house energy needs. With this project, 20 million m3 of methane are expected to be extracted annually from sewage sludge and converted into electricity and heat. This will allow Vienna’s wastewater treatment plant to cover 100% of its own electricity needs from renewable sources by 2020 and to reduce its energy costs at the same time.
The project incorporates the upgrading of Vienna’s central wastewater treatment plant (construction of primary sedimentation and biological purification stage 1, the construction of 6 digestion towers, expansion of the collection network and storage facilities to prevent sewerage overflows) to allow for continued compliance with the EU’s urban wastewater Directive (91/271).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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