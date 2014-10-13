LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR

Summary sheet
The project consists of the Lithuanian part of the Lithuania-Poland asynchronous interconnector, known as LitPol Link, and the associated reinforcement of the Lithuanian electricity network. LitPol Link comprises the construction of a 500 MW back-to-back station at Alytus in south-western Lithuania and the erection of a double-circuit 400 kV overhead line (OHL) from Alytus to Elk in north-eastern Poland. The route length of the OHL is 163 km, of which 51 km will be erected in Lithuania from Alytus to the Polish border. The associated network reinforcement encompasses the construction of a 53 km-long, double-circuit 330 kV OHL connecting Alytus to Kruonis.
This is a key operation to support Lithuania’s energy strategy and to implement the Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, bird collision and mortality and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies have been carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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