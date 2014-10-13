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LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 65,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 65,000,000
Energy : € 65,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2014 : € 65,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Kruonis
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Polish border and Alytus substation
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
13/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

Summary sheet

Release date
13 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2014
20140100
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
LITGRID AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 132 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the Lithuanian part of the Lithuania-Poland asynchronous interconnector, known as LitPol Link, and the associated reinforcement of the Lithuanian electricity network. LitPol Link comprises the construction of a 500 MW back-to-back station at Alytus in south-western Lithuania and the erection of a double-circuit 400 kV overhead line (OHL) from Alytus to Elk in north-eastern Poland. The route length of the OHL is 163 km, of which 51 km will be erected in Lithuania from Alytus to the Polish border. The associated network reinforcement encompasses the construction of a 53 km-long, double-circuit 330 kV OHL connecting Alytus to Kruonis.

This is a key operation to support Lithuania’s energy strategy and to implement the Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, bird collision and mortality and disturbance during construction. Environmental impact studies have been carried out and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Kruonis
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Polish border and Alytus substation
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
13/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Kruonis
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Lithuanian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55587101
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Polish border and Alytus substation
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55587283
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
30 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57253816
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Publication Date
13 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131670230
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140100
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Lithuania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Kruonis
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Polish border and Alytus substation
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
13/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Other links
Summary sheet
LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Data sheet
LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
European loan for gas interconnection project between Poland and Lithuania
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Kruonis
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR - Overhead line Alytus-Polish border and Alytus substation
Related public register
30/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR
Related public register
13/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LITPOL LINK INTERCONNECTOR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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