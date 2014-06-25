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HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 200,000,000
Health : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
10/05/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II

Summary sheet

Release date
25 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2014
20140069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
HELSINGIN JA UUDENMAAN SAIRAANHOITOPIIRI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 430 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa in the Uusimaa region in the south of Finland during 2014-2017

The promoter operates 20 hospitals for general and specialised care, amongst which the Helsinki University Central Hospital is nationally responsible for treating severe and rare illnesses and ones calling for special expertise and technology. The programme covers the investment plan for 2014 to 2017 for the renovation, adaptation and extension of buildings as well as investment in medical equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55524258
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140069
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87228587
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140069
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Other links
Summary sheet
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II
Data sheet
HUS HEALTH CARE INVESTMENT PROGRAMME II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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