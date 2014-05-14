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GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 127,510,360.22
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 127,510,360.22
Urban development : € 127,510,360.22
Signature date(s)
27/11/2014 : € 127,510,360.22
Other links
Related public register
26/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Manchester Town Hall Complex Transformation Prog.
Related public register
04/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Sustainability Appraisal Report - Core Strategy
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Environmental Statement - First Street North Manchester
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - NOMA Regeneration Highway Alteration
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to GBP100 m EIB support for urban regeneration across Manchester

Summary sheet

Release date
14 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2014
20140024
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Manchester City Council
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 100 million (EUR 126 million)
GBP 230 million (EUR 289 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance urban regeneration investment in Manchester, including development of urban infrastructure, puiblic buildings and service facilities, low carbon investments in heating and energy efficiency, and co-financing of financial instruments using European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF).

The project aims at facilitating the combination of decentralised financial instruments (i.e. ESIF funded financial instruments available to Member States and regions) with EIB funding in order to increase the leverage effect and enhance the Bank's product offering. In addition, this project brings together technical assistance resources, available for project preparation and implementation, funded from either ESIF or ELENA resources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex II of the EIA 2011/92/EU Directive. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 79/409/EEC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The promoter will be required to follow the EU public procurement rules (2004/18/EC), including the publication of contract notices in the EU Official Journal as implemented by national law, if and where appropriate. Projects with values below the EU thresholds will be procured according to the provisions laid down in national legislation.

Related documents
26/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Manchester Town Hall Complex Transformation Prog.
04/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Sustainability Appraisal Report - Core Strategy
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Environmental Statement - First Street North Manchester
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - NOMA Regeneration Highway Alteration
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to GBP100 m EIB support for urban regeneration across Manchester

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Publication Date
26 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53177308
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Manchester Town Hall Complex Transformation Prog.
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53267887
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Publication Date
4 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55864515
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Sustainability Appraisal Report - Core Strategy
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53267784
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Environmental Statement - First Street North Manchester
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53267883
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - NOMA Regeneration Highway Alteration
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53267786
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20140024
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Manchester Town Hall Complex Transformation Prog.
Related public register
04/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Sustainability Appraisal Report - Core Strategy
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Environmental Statement - First Street North Manchester
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - NOMA Regeneration Highway Alteration
Other links
Summary sheet
GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Data sheet
GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to GBP100 m EIB support for urban regeneration across Manchester

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: Up to GBP100 m EIB support for urban regeneration across Manchester
Other links
Related public register
26/08/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Manchester Town Hall Complex Transformation Prog.
Related public register
04/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Sustainability Appraisal Report - Core Strategy
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - Environmental Statement - First Street North Manchester
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - GREATER MANCHESTER URBAN REGENERATION - NOMA Regeneration Highway Alteration

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications