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ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 225,000,000
Energy : € 33,750,000
Industry : € 191,250,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2017 : € 1,500,000
20/10/2017 : € 8,500,000
7/12/2016 : € 9,750,000
19/12/2014 : € 11,250,000
22/12/2014 : € 11,250,000
7/12/2016 : € 55,250,000
22/12/2014 : € 63,750,000
19/12/2014 : € 63,750,000
Other links
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL

Summary sheet

Release date
24 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2014
20140017
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
The loan will be allocated to projects promoted by: (i) public authorities, including municipalities, provincial authorities and/or regions pursuing energy efficiency initiatives. Most of them are also beneficiaries of Technical Assistance (TA) co-financed by the ELENA facility while other public authorities are currently applying for the ELENA TA funds; (ii) small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and other private entities operating in the industrial sector; (iii) private and public owners, housing associations and/or corporates promoting EE initiatives in the social housing and residential sectors.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 225 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan targeting energy efficiency schemes in the public, industrial and residential sectors throughout Italy, to be carried out mainly by selected energy services companies or other private and public entities. Most of the project schemes would include public sector programmes, notably public buildings, street lighting, schools and hospitals, also structured with technical assistance co-financed by the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) facility.

The operation contributes to the development of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. It thus supports national and European targets in these two areas and as a result supports the climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to benefit the environment by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy and help mitigate climate change. The cumulated impact of the sub-projects could generate significant environmental benefits. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoters’ capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

The Bank will require the intermediaries to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Publication Date
3 Jan 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54703897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20140017
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190635464
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20140017
Sector(s)
Energy
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/01/2025 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL
Data sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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