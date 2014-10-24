ENERGY EFFICIENCY ITALY FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework loan targeting energy efficiency schemes in the public, industrial and residential sectors throughout Italy, to be carried out mainly by selected energy services companies or other private and public entities. Most of the project schemes would include public sector programmes, notably public buildings, street lighting, schools and hospitals, also structured with technical assistance co-financed by the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) facility.
The operation contributes to the development of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. It thus supports national and European targets in these two areas and as a result supports the climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU.
This operation intends to benefit the environment by supporting projects that reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy and help mitigate climate change. The cumulated impact of the sub-projects could generate significant environmental benefits. The individual schemes to be financed are likely to be small and are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts. The Bank will assess the promoters’ capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as capacity to support the Bank's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
The Bank will require the intermediaries to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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