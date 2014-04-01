Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Services - Financial and insurance activities
The operation concerns a participation in the Africa Renewable Energy Fund, a closed-end private equity fund established for the purpose of making equity and quasi-equity investments in renewable energy projects across sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa). Within this sector, the Fund plans to focus on small hydro, wind and solar projects, whilst remaining open to opportunities in geothermal, stranded gas and captive biomass technologies.
The Fund plans to make between 8 and 12 investments in renewable energy projects throughout sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa), targeting controlling positions in medium size projects in all development stages, with an energy output between 5 and 50 MW.
The Fund’s operational guidelines will provide for environmental and social due diligence of all projects, according to guidelines acceptable to the EIB.
The Fund will be required to ensure that implementation of the underlying projects is done in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
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Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.