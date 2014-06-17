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EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 720,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 720,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 36,000,000
Health : € 57,600,000
Energy : € 72,000,000
Services : € 86,400,000
Composite infrastructure : € 216,000,000
Education : € 252,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/04/2021 : € 6,000,000
29/04/2021 : € 9,600,000
17/12/2014 : € 10,000,000
29/04/2021 : € 12,000,000
29/04/2021 : € 14,400,000
17/12/2014 : € 16,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 20,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 20,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 24,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 32,000,000
29/04/2021 : € 36,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 40,000,000
29/04/2021 : € 42,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 48,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 60,000,000
17/12/2014 : € 70,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 120,000,000
2/12/2016 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST) - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 200m to support strategic investments in Estonia
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 400m to support strategic investments

Summary sheet

Release date
17 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2014
20130645
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Republic of Estonia
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 720 million
EUR 5700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project, structured as a Structural Programme Loan, will support the Estonian 2014-2020 Partnership Agreement and selected investments of its two implementation Programmes: (i) OP for Cohesion Policy Funds (ESF, ERDF, CF); and (ii) Rural Development Programme (EAFRD). The interventions will focus on the following sectors; environment, transport, research, technological development and innovations, water and environmental protection, education, health, improvement of training and access to employment, small infrastructure in rural areas.

In the 2014-2020 programming period, following the Partnership Agreement, Estonia will have one Operational Programme (OP) for Cohesion Policy Funds, which has 14 priority axes: 1. Qualifications and skills meeting the needs of society and the labour market 2. Increasing social inclusion 3. Improvement of access to, and prevention of dropping out of, the labour market 4. Growth-capable entrepreneurship and internationally competitive R&D 5. Development of small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening the competitiveness of regions 6. Energy efficiency 7. Water protection 8. Green infrastructure and improved preparedness for emergencies 9. Sustainable urban development 10. Sustainable transport 11. Infrastructure for ICT services 12. Administrative capacity 13-14. Technical assistance

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Estonia, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.

Related documents
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST) - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Other links
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 200m to support strategic investments in Estonia
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 400m to support strategic investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Publication Date
22 Oct 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55529473
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130645
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Services
Energy
Composite infrastructure
Health
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST) - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
28 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56556922
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130645
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Services
Energy
Composite infrastructure
Health
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST) - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Other links
Summary sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Data sheet
EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 200m to support strategic investments in Estonia
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 400m to support strategic investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 200m to support strategic investments in Estonia
Related press
Estonia: EIB provides EUR 400m to support strategic investments
Other links
Related public register
22/10/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)
Related public register
28/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST) - Strategic Environmental Assessment

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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