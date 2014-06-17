EU FUNDS CO-FINANCING 2014-2020 (EST)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
- Services - Professional, scientific and technical activities
- Services - Administrative and support service activities
- Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
- Health - Human health and social work activities
- Education - Education
The project, structured as a Structural Programme Loan, will support the Estonian 2014-2020 Partnership Agreement and selected investments of its two implementation Programmes: (i) OP for Cohesion Policy Funds (ESF, ERDF, CF); and (ii) Rural Development Programme (EAFRD). The interventions will focus on the following sectors; environment, transport, research, technological development and innovations, water and environmental protection, education, health, improvement of training and access to employment, small infrastructure in rural areas.
In the 2014-2020 programming period, following the Partnership Agreement, Estonia will have one Operational Programme (OP) for Cohesion Policy Funds, which has 14 priority axes: 1. Qualifications and skills meeting the needs of society and the labour market 2. Increasing social inclusion 3. Improvement of access to, and prevention of dropping out of, the labour market 4. Growth-capable entrepreneurship and internationally competitive R&D 5. Development of small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening the competitiveness of regions 6. Energy efficiency 7. Water protection 8. Green infrastructure and improved preparedness for emergencies 9. Sustainable urban development 10. Sustainable transport 11. Infrastructure for ICT services 12. Administrative capacity 13-14. Technical assistance
Estonia, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. All relevant key documents for the project will be published, in line with the Bank’s disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the promoter, as a public administration entity, to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate. Details to be reviewed by the Bank’s services during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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