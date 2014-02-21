DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR

Summary sheet
Investment into rolling stock and related infrastructure for the local public transport company in Düsseldorf
The project comprises several investments in the City of Duesseldorf, Germany. The investments, all of which are directed to the public transport system in the city, encompass infrastructure and rolling stock which include new trams (40) and buses (87) to replace old ones to be decommissioned, planned overhaul of low-floor trams, extension and improvement of accessibility to platforms for people with reduced mobility, and construction of the new administration building which includes the new centralised control centre (CCC).
The manufacture of trams or buses does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Urban development projects fall under Annex II of the EIA directive. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation (including Habitat directive - 92/43/EEC, EIA directive - 2011/92/EU and SEA directive – 2001/42/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law and is subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC. In this context, the Bank will examine the procurement arrangements during appraisal.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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