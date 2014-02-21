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DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Related press
Germany: Climate-friendly and efficient: EIB finances Rheinbahn transport projects

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2014
20130644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
RHEINBAHN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment into rolling stock and related infrastructure for the local public transport company in Düsseldorf

The project comprises several investments in the City of Duesseldorf, Germany. The investments, all of which are directed to the public transport system in the city, encompass infrastructure and rolling stock which include new trams (40) and buses (87) to replace old ones to be decommissioned, planned overhaul of low-floor trams, extension and improvement of accessibility to platforms for people with reduced mobility, and construction of the new administration building which includes the new centralised control centre (CCC).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The manufacture of trams or buses does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Urban development projects fall under Annex II of the EIA directive. Compliance with relevant environmental legislation (including Habitat directive - 92/43/EEC, EIA directive - 2011/92/EU and SEA directive – 2001/42/EEC) will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a contracting authority governed by public law and is subject to provisions of Directive 2004/17/EC. In this context, the Bank will examine the procurement arrangements during appraisal.

Related documents
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Other links
Related press
Germany: Climate-friendly and efficient: EIB finances Rheinbahn transport projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Publication Date
24 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53827146
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130644
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Publication Date
12 Jun 2025
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238005980
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130644
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Other links
Summary sheet
DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Data sheet
DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Related press
Germany: Climate-friendly and efficient: EIB finances Rheinbahn transport projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Climate-friendly and efficient: EIB finances Rheinbahn transport projects
Other links
Related public register
24/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR
Related public register
12/06/2025 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUESSELDORF NAHVERKEHR

Photogallery

EUR 150 million for the modernisation of Düsseldorf’s public transport, including the purchase of 40 new trams and 87 new buses
Düsseldorf Nahverkehr
©Rheinbahn - Straßenbahn der Rheinbahn in Düsseldorf

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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