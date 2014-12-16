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LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 150,000,000
Industry : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/12/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/12/2014
20130642
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II
LANXESS AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 415 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project finances research and development related to performance chemicals, advanced intermediates and performance polymers.

The aim is to increase the promoter's competitiveness and expand the company's business through the development of technology-driven processes and products.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development (R&D). R&D activities are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects.

Related documents
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II
Publication Date
13 Feb 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53843055
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130642
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/02/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II
Other links
Summary sheet
LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II
Data sheet
LANXESS SPECIALITY CHEMICALS RDI II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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