OREBRO MUNICIPAL INVESTMENTS

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Composite infrastructure - Construction
The project concerns the financing of investment schemes forming part of the city of Örebro’s four-year investment programme from 2014 to 2017. The project is expected to comprise eight small to medium-sized schemes in the fields of education, childcare and municipal housing, municipal infrstructure as well as investments in wastewater treatment.
The municipality's long-term investment strategy for 2014-2017 aims at modernising the municipality's basic infrastructure and improving the quality of public services.
This operation supports projects that help to mitigate climate change. Sweden, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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