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SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/12/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Related press
Germany: Innovative lamps: EIB supports OSRAM with research loan

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2014
20130601
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Acceptable corporate(s)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 403 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The programme concerns the R&D activities carried out in the field of opto-semiconductors (OS) for Light Emitting Diodes (LED) in the visible as well as invisible light spectrum. These measures will be implemented during the years 2014-2016.

The new products will help to replace the traditional lamps still used in many areas with more energy efficient lighting solutions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will concern R&D activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D program and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
30/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Other links
Related press
Germany: Innovative lamps: EIB supports OSRAM with research loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Publication Date
30 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60602190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130601
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77340641
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130601
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Data sheet
SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Related press
Germany: Innovative lamps: EIB supports OSRAM with research loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Innovative lamps: EIB supports OSRAM with research loan
Other links
Related public register
30/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SOLID STATE LIGHTING (SSL) R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications