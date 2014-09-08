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EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 225,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 225,000,000
Energy : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/12/2016 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER - Bassin de l'Isère - Chute de Gavet sur la Romanche
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER

Summary sheet

Release date
8 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2016
20130567
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER
Electricité de France
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises two major hydropower investments by EDF in France in the 2013-2018 period: (i) the "RenouvEau" investment programme for the modernisation of existing hydropower facilities to increase capacity and integrate information technology; and (ii) the 93MW Romanche-Gavet hydropower project consisting of the replacement of six surface plants by a single underground facility to be built and operated under a 60-year concession.

The development of hydropower supports national and European targets related to renewable energy production and thus contributes to climate change and security of energy supply objectives of the EU. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and also contributes to the environmental protection (tackling climate change). The project is in line with the Bank's priority objectives for energy sector lending in the EU related to renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns installations for hydroelectric energy production, which fall under II of Directive 85/337 EEC (as amended) leaving it to the national environmental authority the decision of whether or not an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is required. The Bank will review the ESIAs, permits and environmental management processes during appraisal, including mitigation/compensation measures to be taken and any effects on nature conservation sites.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and therefore is subject to EU Procurement rules. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (i.e. Dir 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

None.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER - Bassin de l'Isère - Chute de Gavet sur la Romanche
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER - Bassin de l'Isère - Chute de Gavet sur la Romanche
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51513247
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130567
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68078265
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130567
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165110259
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130567
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER - Bassin de l'Isère - Chute de Gavet sur la Romanche
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER
Other links
Summary sheet
EDF RENOUVEAU - GAVET HYDROPOWER
Data sheet
EDF GAVET HYDROPOWER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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