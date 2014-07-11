COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL

Summary sheet
Construction and operation of a modern and environmentally responsible energy supply plant (including heat storage and an electrode boiler) with around 200 MW capacity for power, and nearly the same capacity for heat in the city of Kiel, capital of the German Federal State of Schleswig Holstein. The plant shall be equipped with 20 gas-fired engines and a heat storage facility. The plant shall mainly supply Kiel's local district heating network and replace the current coal-fired power plant, which has been in operation for over 40 years.
The project seeks to maximise flexibility in generating heat and power, in particular allowing the operator to provide stabilising services to the grid.
Due to its size, the project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and under the Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU). Consequently, an EIA and compliance with Best Available Technique is deemed compulsory for authorisation. The project will be erected outside areas of nature conservation interest, next to an existing hard coal fired CHP plant.
The promoter is a majority publicly-owned undertaking. The primary activity of the project (district heat supply) would fall under Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, requiring public sector rules to be utilised including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter announced that they would tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
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