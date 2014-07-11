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COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 105,000,000
Energy : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2016 : € 105,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL - Gasmotorenheizkraftwerk Kiel-Dietrichsdorf
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Related press
Germany: #investEU – K.I.E.L coastal power plant sets new standards

Summary sheet

Release date
11 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2016
20130557
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
STADTWERKE KIEL AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 278 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a modern and environmentally responsible energy supply plant (including heat storage and an electrode boiler) with around 200 MW capacity for power, and nearly the same capacity for heat in the city of Kiel, capital of the German Federal State of Schleswig Holstein. The plant shall be equipped with 20 gas-fired engines and a heat storage facility. The plant shall mainly supply Kiel's local district heating network and replace the current coal-fired power plant, which has been in operation for over 40 years.

The project seeks to maximise flexibility in generating heat and power, in particular allowing the operator to provide stabilising services to the grid.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size, the project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and under the Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU). Consequently, an EIA and compliance with Best Available Technique is deemed compulsory for authorisation. The project will be erected outside areas of nature conservation interest, next to an existing hard coal fired CHP plant.

The promoter is a majority publicly-owned undertaking. The primary activity of the project (district heat supply) would fall under Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC, requiring public sector rules to be utilised including publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The promoter announced that they would tender contracts for the implementation of the project in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
22/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL - Gasmotorenheizkraftwerk Kiel-Dietrichsdorf
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Other links
Related press
Germany: #investEU – K.I.E.L coastal power plant sets new standards

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL - Gasmotorenheizkraftwerk Kiel-Dietrichsdorf
Publication Date
22 Mar 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65363833
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130557
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Publication Date
14 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67031415
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130557
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141667995
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130557
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL - Gasmotorenheizkraftwerk Kiel-Dietrichsdorf
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Other links
Summary sheet
COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Data sheet
COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Related press
Germany: #investEU – K.I.E.L coastal power plant sets new standards

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: #investEU – K.I.E.L coastal power plant sets new standards
Other links
Related public register
22/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL - Gasmotorenheizkraftwerk Kiel-Dietrichsdorf
Related public register
14/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COMBINED HEAT AND POWER PLANT KIEL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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