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LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 220,000,000
Transport : € 220,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/11/2014 : € 220,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/11/2014
20130546
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
RESEAU FERRE DE FRANCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 230 millions
EUR 1571 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Projet RTE-T pour le contournement ferroviaire de Nîmes et Montpellier constitué par une ligne nouvelle à trafic mixte et grande vitesse de 70 km et par des raccordements au réseau existant.
Cette opération financera une partie de la contribution publique au PPP financé sous le projet "Contournement Nîmes-Montpellier".

Le projet est un maillon essentiel du réseau à grande vitesse français et européen notamment l’Axe Prioritaire n°3, Axe ferroviaire à grande vitesse de l’Europe du Sud-ouest sur la façade méditerranéenne, Nîmes-Barcelone-Madrid-Lisbonne. Le projet permettra la création de services ferroviaires voyageurs et fret qui apporteront des gains de temps capables d’engendrer un report modal significatif de la route, avec des conséquences favorables pour l’environnement. La nouvelle ligne sera à la base du développement du transport de fret et de l’amélioration de services TER de la région.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Ce projet (Contournement Nîmes-Montpellier) a été évalué en juin 2012 et est acceptable pour la Banque d'un point de vue environnemental et social. Tout changement à partir de juin 2012 sera examiné au cours du processus d’évaluation.

La procédure de passation des marchés est acceptable pour la Banque.

Related documents
07/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Publication Date
7 Feb 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51510379
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53797942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130546
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Other links
Summary sheet
LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE
Data sheet
LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications