LANGUEDOC ROUSSILLON GRANDE VITESSE

Summary sheet
Projet RTE-T pour le contournement ferroviaire de Nîmes et Montpellier constitué par une ligne nouvelle à trafic mixte et grande vitesse de 70 km et par des raccordements au réseau existant.
Cette opération financera une partie de la contribution publique au PPP financé sous le projet "Contournement Nîmes-Montpellier".
Le projet est un maillon essentiel du réseau à grande vitesse français et européen notamment l’Axe Prioritaire n°3, Axe ferroviaire à grande vitesse de l’Europe du Sud-ouest sur la façade méditerranéenne, Nîmes-Barcelone-Madrid-Lisbonne. Le projet permettra la création de services ferroviaires voyageurs et fret qui apporteront des gains de temps capables d’engendrer un report modal significatif de la route, avec des conséquences favorables pour l’environnement. La nouvelle ligne sera à la base du développement du transport de fret et de l’amélioration de services TER de la région.
Ce projet (Contournement Nîmes-Montpellier) a été évalué en juin 2012 et est acceptable pour la Banque d'un point de vue environnemental et social. Tout changement à partir de juin 2012 sera examiné au cours du processus d’évaluation.
La procédure de passation des marchés est acceptable pour la Banque.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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