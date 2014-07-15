SARTORIUS R&D

Summary sheet
The promoter is a laboratory and process technology company, covering the segments of Bioprocess Solutions, Lab Products & Services and Industrial Technologies. The project which mainly consists of RDI expenditures related to the development of new products will also include vocational training expenditures. The activities included in the project will be located at the promoter's existing facilities in Germany with some R&D activities taking place in other European countries.
The project concerns the research and development (R&D) activities covering the two main businesses of the promoter; the Bioprocess Solutions R&D will primarily target the development of new “single-use” products and flexible manufacturing solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry while the Lab Products and Services R&D will aim at the development of new laboratory products that will be “easy to use” with a special focus on ergonomics.
The type of R&D activities included in the project is not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU and the project is expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope, an EIA is therefore not required. However, full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.