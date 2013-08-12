Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

UNIVERSITY OF BATH

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 74,413,279.91
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 74,413,279.91
Education : € 74,413,279.91
Signature date(s)
12/08/2013 : € 74,413,279.91
Other links
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Related public register
19/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Summary sheet

Release date
27 April 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/08/2013
20130538
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF BATH
UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 65 million (EUR 78 million)
GBP 130 million (EUR 155 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Programme loan for funding a range of capital expenditure investments in British research-intensive higher education institutions.

The objective is to expand, update and improve the quality of the teaching and research facilities of the university. Refurbishment and restructuring of academic and administrative space aim to improve spaces and facilities within faculties, to cater for growth in student and staff numbers and to enhance the overall student experience. The project will also improve the energy efficiency of the premises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in the directive on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, parts of the investment cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project as well as any potential impact on nature conservation sites.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
19/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Related projects
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86704702
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130538
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Publication Date
19 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52113866
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130538
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Related public register
19/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF BATH
Parent project
UK UNIVERSITIES PROGRAMME LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications