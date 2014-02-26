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SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/09/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
08/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Summary sheet

Release date
4 March 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/08/2014
20130497
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
SOCIETE BRUXELLOISE DE GESTION DE L'EAU
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves a loan of up to EUR 100m to Société Bruxelloise de Gestion de l'Eau (SBGE) for (i) the comprehensive adaptation and modernization of the South Brussels Wastewater Treatment Plant, (ii) the construction of storm overflows and related wastewater infrastructure works, for a total project cost of up to EUR 200m covering investments to be carried out in the Brussels Region during the 2014-2021 period.

The project concerns a number of selected investments in SBGE's investment programme. These investments will help SBGE to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation and more specifically with the EU Urban Waste Water
Treatment (UWWTJ).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet concerne des investissements visant à améliorer l’assainissement et l’évacuation des eaux pluviales dans la région de Bruxelles (1 million d’habitants). La mission d’instruction permettra de déterminer si certaines composantes du projet tombent sous les Annexes I ou II de la directive 2011/92/EC et si des études d’impact sur l’environnement sont requises. Le promoteur devrait soumettre les certificats (Formulaire A ou B) délivrés par les autorités compétentes sur les effets potentiels du projet sur des sites de conservation de la nature (sites Natura 2000 et Directives Habitats).

La Banque requerra du promoteur de s’assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet soit conclu suivant les directives européennes applicables (2004/17/EC, 2004/18/EC et 2007/66/EC) avec publication d’avis de passation de marché au JOUE, quand requis.

Related documents
08/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
26/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
08/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
8 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52705190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130497
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
26 Feb 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50281820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130497
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
8 May 2014
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52711808
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130497
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Publication Date
21 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
159338561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130497
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/05/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
08/05/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Related public register
21/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
Data sheet
SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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