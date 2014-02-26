SBGE - BRUSSELS SOUTH WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Project involves a loan of up to EUR 100m to Société Bruxelloise de Gestion de l'Eau (SBGE) for (i) the comprehensive adaptation and modernization of the South Brussels Wastewater Treatment Plant, (ii) the construction of storm overflows and related wastewater infrastructure works, for a total project cost of up to EUR 200m covering investments to be carried out in the Brussels Region during the 2014-2021 period.
The project concerns a number of selected investments in SBGE's investment programme. These investments will help SBGE to ensure compliance with tighter environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation and more specifically with the EU Urban Waste Water
Treatment (UWWTJ).
Le projet concerne des investissements visant à améliorer l’assainissement et l’évacuation des eaux pluviales dans la région de Bruxelles (1 million d’habitants). La mission d’instruction permettra de déterminer si certaines composantes du projet tombent sous les Annexes I ou II de la directive 2011/92/EC et si des études d’impact sur l’environnement sont requises. Le promoteur devrait soumettre les certificats (Formulaire A ou B) délivrés par les autorités compétentes sur les effets potentiels du projet sur des sites de conservation de la nature (sites Natura 2000 et Directives Habitats).
La Banque requerra du promoteur de s’assurer que les contrats pour la mise en œuvre du projet soit conclu suivant les directives européennes applicables (2004/17/EC, 2004/18/EC et 2007/66/EC) avec publication d’avis de passation de marché au JOUE, quand requis.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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