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ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 8,000,000
France : € 72,000,000
Industry : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/10/2014 : € 8,000,000
7/10/2014 : € 72,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS

Summary sheet

Release date
28 May 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/10/2014
20130475
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ERAMET R&D FRANCE
ERAMET
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 80 million
EUR 162 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s R&D activities in France (Trappes, Grenoble, Issoire) in the period 2014-2017 in the field of new materials and alloys and for the improvement of the energy efficiency and the environmental impact of the promoter’s extraction, metallurgic and transformation processes.

The project concerns the promoter’s RDI activities: (i) in the field of metal and powder analysis, characterisation and properties evaluation; (ii) for the development of new materials and alloys also for critical applications; (iii) for the improvement of energy efficiency and environmental impact of extraction and transformation processes. The promoter’s R&D includes mainly applied research, but also some fundamental research activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Any possible environmental issue will however be verified during the project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having a status of contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
06/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
Publication Date
6 Nov 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55529766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130475
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86323447
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130475
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/11/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS
Other links
Summary sheet
ERAMET R&D FRANCE
Data sheet
ERAMET R&D NEW MATERIALS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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