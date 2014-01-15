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DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 154,811,270.34
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 154,811,270.34
Health : € 154,811,270.34
Signature date(s)
11/03/2015 : € 154,811,270.34
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for two new Scottish hospitals confirmed

Summary sheet

Release date
12 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/03/2015
20130472
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
NHS Dumfries and Galloway Health Board
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 109 million (EUR 132 million)
GBP 274 million (EUR 332 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a new hospital for the population of Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland. The objective of this project is to provide high quality services to meet the needs of patients and to facilitate the delivery of clinical activity as close to home as possible, given the rural and remote nature of Dumfries & Galloway.

The aim of the project is to improve the care of the Dumfries & Galloway population receiving hospital services. As such, the project offers positive social value.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered in annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal the Bank’s services will verify whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The procuring authority has set high requirements for the achievement of a sustainable development including: - A dedicated energy centre - Retention/ re-use of all landscaping material - Provision of a Sustainable Urban Drainage Scheme. The specific energy efficiency and renewable energy consumption targets will be verified during appraisal.

The project is being carried out as a PPP and the competitive dialogue process is being used. The Scottish Government’s Non-Profit Distributing procurement route is being implemented. The process was launched in the OJEU in June 2013 and is currently at the stage of two short listed bidders (Jan 2014). The Promoter is ensuring that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
15/01/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
18/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for two new Scottish hospitals confirmed

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
15 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50880707
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130472
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
18 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50428262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130472
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125378411
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130472
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Data sheet
DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for two new Scottish hospitals confirmed

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: European backing for two new Scottish hospitals confirmed
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
18/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUMFRIES AND GALLOWAY HOSPITAL PPP

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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