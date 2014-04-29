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NORTH MOLDOVA WATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 10,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Moldova : € 10,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 10,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2014 : € 10,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH MOLDOVA WATER

Summary sheet

Release date
29 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2014
20130469
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTH MOLDOVA WATER
The Republic of Moldova represented by the Ministry of Environment
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million
EUR 30 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project will support a priority investment programme to rehabilitate the water supply systems and to modernize the water treatment in the Northern Region of Moldova. The aim of the project is to create a regional integrated water supply system in Northern Moldova by associating the water service providers in seven districts of the region (Soroca, Balti, Floresti, Drochia, Riscani, Singerei and Telenesti). This would notably enable the connection of several districts to an existing water supply pipeline (Soroca-Balti) to avoid reliance on the abstraction of local groundwater sources not suitable for large scale safe water supply.

The investments are predominantly aimed at rehabilitating water infrastructure (mains, reservoirs, water treatment plant) and at connecting inhabitants currently not benefitting from piped water supply. Energy efficiency will also improve through replacement of very old equipment like water pumps. The project's economic interest is thus directly linked to improving the quality of the environment and reducing public health risks via the adequate supply of drinking water. The project may also contribute to climate change adaptation through the increased supply security provided by the new facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities. The main objective of the project is the compliance with the water quality and service standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law. Compliance with national EIA legislation that has been drafted by partially transposing EU's EIA Directive will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH MOLDOVA WATER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH MOLDOVA WATER
Publication Date
23 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53342134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130469
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Moldova
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH MOLDOVA WATER
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTH MOLDOVA WATER
Data sheet
NORTH MOLDOVA WATER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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