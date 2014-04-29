NORTH MOLDOVA WATER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
The project will support a priority investment programme to rehabilitate the water supply systems and to modernize the water treatment in the Northern Region of Moldova. The aim of the project is to create a regional integrated water supply system in Northern Moldova by associating the water service providers in seven districts of the region (Soroca, Balti, Floresti, Drochia, Riscani, Singerei and Telenesti). This would notably enable the connection of several districts to an existing water supply pipeline (Soroca-Balti) to avoid reliance on the abstraction of local groundwater sources not suitable for large scale safe water supply.
The investments are predominantly aimed at rehabilitating water infrastructure (mains, reservoirs, water treatment plant) and at connecting inhabitants currently not benefitting from piped water supply. Energy efficiency will also improve through replacement of very old equipment like water pumps. The project's economic interest is thus directly linked to improving the quality of the environment and reducing public health risks via the adequate supply of drinking water. The project may also contribute to climate change adaptation through the increased supply security provided by the new facilities.
The project will generally benefit the environment and public health, by providing better drinking water to the population, improving the efficiency of the treatment and distribution facilities. The main objective of the project is the compliance with the water quality and service standards as set by the EU directives and partially transposed into national law. Compliance with national EIA legislation that has been drafted by partially transposing EU's EIA Directive will be verified during the appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.