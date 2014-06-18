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OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)

Signature(s)

Amount (.*)
€ 82,100,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 82,100,000
Energy : € 82,100,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2016 : € 32,100,000
22/12/2014 : € 50,000,000
(*) Including a € 32,100,000 Investment Grants provided by the NEIGHBOURHOOD INVESTMENT PLATFORM
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2014
20130468
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
MOROCCAN AGENCY FOR SOLAR ENERGY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 82 million
EUR 855 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 150 MW concentrating solar power (CSP) Tower plant under the third phase of the Ouarzazate solar power complex.

The project's main objective is to help developing a globally-available, non-carbon power generation technology that ultimately may not require fossil fuel back-up capacity and reduce the costs of CSP for world benefit. By creating a new green industry and increasing the penetration of renewable energy in the country's energy mix, the project will contribute to Morocco's objectives of a more secure energy supply, energy diversification, CO2 emission reductions, increased employment, and protecting the local environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the project were located in the EU, it would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC) as amended, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Under Moroccan Law, the project requires a mandatory EIA including initial scoping and public consultation. During appraisal, the Bank will ensure that the project complies with the Bank's principles and standards as regards environmental and social issues.

Within the EU, the promoter, being a public contracting authority, would be subject to public procurement procedures according to 2004/17/EU, including publication of contract notices in the Official Journal of the EU. In line with the Bank's principles and its statute, the promoter is following the provisions of the Bank's Guide to Procurement, which includes amongst others international competitive bidding and Official Journal of the EU contract notice publication for the items to be financed by the Bank.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Publication Date
12 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53800243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130468
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53830098
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130468
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant
Publication Date
16 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57981755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130468
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Framework ESIA for Ouarzazate I, II & III
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - OUARZAZATE III (TOWER) - Nooro III Tower CSP Plant
Other links
Summary sheet
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)
Data sheet
OUARZAZATE III (TOWER)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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