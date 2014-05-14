ZU- UND UMBAU LK ST POELTEN

Summary sheet
The project supports the infrastructure and organisational development programme for the regional hospital in St Poelten (Landeskrankenhaus (LK) St Poelten) in the Federal State of Lower Austria (Niederösterreich), Austria.
The hospital is situated in premises which date back to 1894 with the last major extensions in the 1970s. These buildings are no longer suitable for modern healthcare delivery and suffer structural problems and challenges. To ensure an efficient service and modern standards in healthcare delivery, the promoter has developed a long-term investment plan (2011-2021) to further develop the hospital on the existing site.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion. The public building will be required to at least meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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