AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet
The project concerns extension and renewal investments in 11 already operational broadband Public Initiative Networks (PIN’s) throughout France, consolidated under a holding company, Axione Infrastructures, of which 55% is held by FIDEPPP (an infrastructure fund sponsored by entities of the BPCE Group and managed by Mirova), 30% by Caisse des dépôts et consignations and 15% by Bouygues Construction group.
The project will allow to provide broadband services (xDSL, fibre optics, FTTx and some minor investments in wireless access technologies) in areas with low density of population. All network services are provided on an open access basis to the telecom operators and Internet Service Providers enabling them to produce and deliver their services to the final customer (households and enterprises).
Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
The project would be the first implementation of the Project Bond Initiative in the European broadband sector.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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