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AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 37,820,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 37,820,000
Telecom : € 37,820,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2014 : € 37,820,000
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
France: Launch of first French and European Project Bond for superfast broadband

Summary sheet

Release date
8 July 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2014
20130407
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AXIONE INFRASTRUCTURES
AXIONE INFRASTRUCTURES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 38 million
EUR 142 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns extension and renewal investments in 11 already operational broadband Public Initiative Networks (PIN’s) throughout France, consolidated under a holding company, Axione Infrastructures, of which 55% is held by FIDEPPP (an infrastructure fund sponsored by entities of the BPCE Group and managed by Mirova), 30% by Caisse des dépôts et consignations and 15% by Bouygues Construction group.

The project will allow to provide broadband services (xDSL, fibre optics, FTTx and some minor investments in wireless access technologies) in areas with low density of population. All network services are provided on an open access basis to the telecom operators and Internet Service Providers enabling them to produce and deliver their services to the final customer (households and enterprises).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Investments in fixed telecommunications projects (mainly civil works for fibre roll-out) do not fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC. The related works have limited environmental effects, apart from disturbances during civil work constructions, which can be mitigated by appropriate measures. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 79/409/EC).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

The project would be the first implementation of the Project Bond Initiative in the European broadband sector.

Related documents
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
France: Launch of first French and European Project Bond for superfast broadband

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
27 Aug 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53845592
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130407
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
AXIONE INFRASTRUCTURES
Data sheet
AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
France: Launch of first French and European Project Bond for superfast broadband

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: Launch of first French and European Project Bond for superfast broadband
Other links
Related public register
27/08/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AXIONE TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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