PORT OF KOPER INFRASTRUCTURE II

Summary sheet
Extension of Pier 1 and other infrastructure works to increase the container terminal capacity of the only Slovenian port, which is located in the Northern Adriatic Sea.
The Port of Koper is a TEN-T Category A Port (Decision No 1692/96/EC) and part of the core TEN-T ports network of the new proposal adopted by the EC. Additionally, Slovenia is designated as a region covered by the Convergence objective. The Project is, therefore, eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.
The Project's compliance with the SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/ECC and the Birds Directive 79/409/EEC, including the status of any environmental studies and public consultation, mitigation/compensation measures, environmental monitoring plans and biodiversity assessment requirements will be verified during appraisal.
Luka Koper d.d. is a contracting authority within the meaning of Directive 2004/17/EEC of 31 March 2004. Therefore, the Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.