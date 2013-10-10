IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Summary sheet
Framework loan to fund small and medium-scale capital investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in India
The operation consists of a framework loan for the support of small to medium sized renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in India. The final project pipeline is expected to consist of small run-of-the-river hydropower plants, biomass, solar and wind power plants.
The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental and social impacts. The experience, procedures and capacity of the borrower to check eligibility, perform due diligence and monitor projects following EIB’s environmental and social policy and standards will be appraised. Ex-ante approval of allocations by the Bank may be required if deemed necessary. Large investment schemes will be subject in all cases to ex-ante environmental and social due diligence by the EIB.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.