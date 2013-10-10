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IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/02/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for renewable energy and energy efficiency
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL OSTRO ANANTPUR WIND FARM
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL MYTRAH VAYU GODAVARI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/02/2014
20130338
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to fund small and medium-scale capital investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency in India

The operation consists of a framework loan for the support of small to medium sized renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in India. The final project pipeline is expected to consist of small run-of-the-river hydropower plants, biomass, solar and wind power plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental and social impacts. The experience, procedures and capacity of the borrower to check eligibility, perform due diligence and monitor projects following EIB’s environmental and social policy and standards will be appraised. Ex-ante approval of allocations by the Bank may be required if deemed necessary. Large investment schemes will be subject in all cases to ex-ante environmental and social due diligence by the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL OSTRO ANANTPUR WIND FARM
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL MYTRAH VAYU GODAVARI
Other links
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for renewable energy and energy efficiency

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50147262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130338
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88026899
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130338
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Other links
Summary sheet
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Data sheet
IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for renewable energy and energy efficiency
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL OSTRO ANANTPUR WIND FARM
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL MYTRAH VAYU GODAVARI

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for renewable energy and energy efficiency
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREDA-RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY FL
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL OSTRO ANANTPUR WIND FARM
Related sub-project
IREDA-RE & EE FL MYTRAH VAYU GODAVARI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications