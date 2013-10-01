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EL SHABAB POWER PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 205,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 205,000,000
Energy : € 205,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/02/2014 : € 205,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Related press
Egypt: New project financed by EIB in the sector of energy for €205 million

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/02/2014
20130298
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
EGYPTIAN ELECTRICITY HOLDING COMPANY (EEHC)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 205 million
EUR 413 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Conversion of existing Open Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant in El Shabab, increasing generating capacity from 1000MW to 1500MW.

The project employs modern, commercially proven, combined-cycle power generation technology to increase the output and fuel efficiency of an existing power plant project. It is expected to contribute to meeting the increasing electricity demand at a competitive cost, with relatively low environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project is not required to follow an EIA procedure; however, the EIA for the existing open-cycle power plant, carried out in 2010, will be reviewed during appraisal and any significant gaps in the previous assessment, as well as any social or environmental concerns raised by the conversion to combined-cycle operation, will be required to be addressed by the promoter to the Bank's satisfaction.

The project will be required to be procured according to the Banks Guide to Procurement. The procurement process is ongoing.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Other links
Related press
Egypt: New project financed by EIB in the sector of energy for €205 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49477446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130298
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Publication Date
30 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136084676
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130298
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Egypt
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Data sheet
EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Related press
Egypt: New project financed by EIB in the sector of energy for €205 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: New project financed by EIB in the sector of energy for €205 million
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT
Related public register
30/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EL SHABAB POWER PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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