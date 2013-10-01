EL SHABAB POWER PLANT

Summary sheet
Conversion of existing Open Cycle Gas Turbine power plant to Combined Cycle Gas Turbine power plant in El Shabab, increasing generating capacity from 1000MW to 1500MW.
The project employs modern, commercially proven, combined-cycle power generation technology to increase the output and fuel efficiency of an existing power plant project. It is expected to contribute to meeting the increasing electricity demand at a competitive cost, with relatively low environmental impact.
Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project is not required to follow an EIA procedure; however, the EIA for the existing open-cycle power plant, carried out in 2010, will be reviewed during appraisal and any significant gaps in the previous assessment, as well as any social or environmental concerns raised by the conversion to combined-cycle operation, will be required to be addressed by the promoter to the Bank's satisfaction.
The project will be required to be procured according to the Banks Guide to Procurement. The procurement process is ongoing.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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