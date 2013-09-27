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RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 250,000,000
Transport : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/12/2013 : € 250,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure with EUR 250 million loan

Summary sheet

Release date
27 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/12/2013
20130278
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
MAV MAGYAR ALLAMVASUTAK ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Designed as a framework loan, the project will support rehabilitation, modernisation and upgrading of existing conventional rail infrastructure in Hungary within its investment programme for 2013-2016.

It will contribute to the sustainable transport objective in a cohesion country by improving the efficiency, comfort and safety of the railway system and thus enhancing the attractiveness of this sustainable mode of transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is an investment programme, hence the need for an EIA may vary according to each scheme. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works most schemes are not expected to be subject to an EIA process. The Promoter’s environmental capabilities will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to have positive impacts on environment by contributing to a modal shift from road to rail transport and to maintain railway transport attractiveness and competitiveness.

The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU and national regulations. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (in this case Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. The Promoter’s procurement procedures will be checked during appraisal.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure with EUR 250 million loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50095396
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130278
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
141310547
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130278
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Other links
Summary sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Data sheet
RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure with EUR 250 million loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports the rehabilitation of railway infrastructure with EUR 250 million loan
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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