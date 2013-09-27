RAILWAY INFRASTRUCTURE REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
Designed as a framework loan, the project will support rehabilitation, modernisation and upgrading of existing conventional rail infrastructure in Hungary within its investment programme for 2013-2016.
It will contribute to the sustainable transport objective in a cohesion country by improving the efficiency, comfort and safety of the railway system and thus enhancing the attractiveness of this sustainable mode of transport.
The project is an investment programme, hence the need for an EIA may vary according to each scheme. Nevertheless, based on the nature of works most schemes are not expected to be subject to an EIA process. The Promoter’s environmental capabilities will be checked during appraisal. The project is expected to have positive impacts on environment by contributing to a modal shift from road to rail transport and to maintain railway transport attractiveness and competitiveness.
The Promoter is subject to and follows public procurement rules according to EU and national regulations. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (in this case Directives 2004/17/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal. The Promoter’s procurement procedures will be checked during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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