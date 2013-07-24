SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The borrower, Sanctuary Treasury Limited, requires funding to support the next four years of the Sanctuary capital investment programme, which comprises the construction of new social housing properties across the UK, together with the refurbishment/retrofitting of significant numbers of its existing properties.
The Project will concern the financing of investments in the years 2012 – 2017 in the housing stock of Sanctuary, a not for profit Registered Provider of Social Housing. EIB funding of up to GBP 350m will concern retrofitting and new construction of social housing and associated infrastructure facilities throughout England and Scotland. The housing investments will satisfy the EIB’s eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The Project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in UK social housing supply by accelerating new construction to meet Government targets in the sector. Sanctuary is the largest group of Registered Providers in the UK managing a housing stock of some 94 000 units.
The social housing to be financed under the project will have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment.
The promoter falls under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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