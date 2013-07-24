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SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 426,127,716.56
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 426,127,716.56
Urban development : € 426,127,716.56
Signature date(s)
17/02/2014 : € 426,127,716.56
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/02/2014
20130270
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
SANCTUARY TREASURY LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 415 million (GBP 350 million)
EUR 830 million (GBP 701 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The borrower, Sanctuary Treasury Limited, requires funding to support the next four years of the Sanctuary capital investment programme, which comprises the construction of new social housing properties across the UK, together with the refurbishment/retrofitting of significant numbers of its existing properties.

The Project will concern the financing of investments in the years 2012 – 2017 in the housing stock of Sanctuary, a not for profit Registered Provider of Social Housing. EIB funding of up to GBP 350m will concern retrofitting and new construction of social housing and associated infrastructure facilities throughout England and Scotland. The housing investments will satisfy the EIB’s eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable cities and communities and energy efficiency. The Project will contribute to alleviating the current shortages in UK social housing supply by accelerating new construction to meet Government targets in the sector. Sanctuary is the largest group of Registered Providers in the UK managing a housing stock of some 94 000 units.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The social housing to be financed under the project will have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to the improvement of the urban environment.

The promoter falls under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48568582
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130270
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
83098052
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130270
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Other links
Summary sheet
SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION
Data sheet
SANCTUARY HOUSING ASSOCIATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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