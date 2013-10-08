ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT

Summary sheet
Amelioration de la performance énergétique des batiments de logement social, en vue de réduire les charges locatives et d'améliorer le confort énergétique de ceux-ci
Le projet consiste à financer la rénovation de logements sociaux en vue d’améliorer les performances énergétiques des bâtiments. Les travaux porteront principalement sur une rénovation énergétique et d’autre part sur des remises aux normes et travaux de salubrité.
Étant donné la nature, la taille et la localisation des sous-projets - rénovation énergétique de logements sociaux et remise aux normes - la réalisation d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE), telle que définie par la directive Directive 2011/92/EU n'est pas nécessaire. La rénovation des logements sociaux à financer au travers du projet contribuera à l’amélioration du contexte urbain et à une réduction significative des rejets de gaz à effet de serre.
La BEI demandera au promoteur de s’assurer que les marchés relatifs à l’exécution des projets mis en œuvre par les bénéficiaires finaux, sociétés de logement, soient attribués conformément à la législation de l’UE applicable à la passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EC) avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres au Journal officiel de l’UE le cas échéant.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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