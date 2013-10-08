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ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/12/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT

Summary sheet

Release date
8 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/12/2013
20130235
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
REGION WALLONIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 millions
EUR 400 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Amelioration de la performance énergétique des batiments de logement social, en vue de réduire les charges locatives et d'améliorer le confort énergétique de ceux-ci

Le projet consiste à financer la rénovation de logements sociaux en vue d’améliorer les performances énergétiques des bâtiments. Les travaux porteront principalement sur une rénovation énergétique et d’autre part sur des remises aux normes et travaux de salubrité.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Étant donné la nature, la taille et la localisation des sous-projets - rénovation énergétique de logements sociaux et remise aux normes - la réalisation d'une évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE), telle que définie par la directive Directive 2011/92/EU n'est pas nécessaire. La rénovation des logements sociaux à financer au travers du projet contribuera à l’amélioration du contexte urbain et à une réduction significative des rejets de gaz à effet de serre.

La BEI demandera au promoteur de s’assurer que les marchés relatifs à l’exécution des projets mis en œuvre par les bénéficiaires finaux, sociétés de logement, soient attribués conformément à la législation de l’UE applicable à la passation des marchés (Directive 2004/18/EC) avec publication des avis d’appel d’offres au Journal officiel de l’UE le cas échéant.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49225127
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130235
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
138878325
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130235
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Other links
Summary sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT
Data sheet
ENERGY EFFICIENCY WALLOON SOCIAL HOUSING PIVERT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications