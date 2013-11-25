Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Education : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Related press
France: EIB and Midi-Pyrénées Region commit €200 million for refurbishment and modernisation of upper secondary schools, including lycée Saint-Sernin

Summary sheet

Release date
25 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2014
20130231
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 millions
EUR 641 millions
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financement dans le cadre du Programme Prévisionnel des Investissements de la Région Midi-Pyrénées pour la construction et la rénovation (eg mise aux normes de sécurité, accessibilité, respect de l'environnement) des lycées et des centres de formation d'apprentis de la Région.

Amélioration des infrastructures éducatives de la Région, notamment pour (i) accroïtre leur capacité d'accueil afin de faire face à l'extension des zones urbaines; (ii) adapter les infrastructures aux nouvelles technologies avec des connections au très haut débit; (iii) améliorer l'accessibilité des lycées aux personnes handicapées; et (vi) améliorer l'efficacité énergétique des bâtiments.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Le projet comprend des nouvelles constructions et des extensions pour les besoins éducationnels. La Directive 97/11/EC ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d’une Évaluation des Incidences sur l’Environnement (EIE) pour les immeubles liés à l’enseignement mais il se pourrait que ce projet puisse être repris comme un projet de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la Directive Européenne). Ce point devra être examiné pendant l’instruction.

Les procédures d’appel d’offre utilisées par les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (Directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE amendées par le règlement 1874/2004 de la Commission).

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Other links
Related press
France: EIB and Midi-Pyrénées Region commit €200 million for refurbishment and modernisation of upper secondary schools, including lycée Saint-Sernin

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51675036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130231
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
165228951
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130231
Sector(s)
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Other links
Summary sheet
LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Data sheet
LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Related press
France: EIB and Midi-Pyrénées Region commit €200 million for refurbishment and modernisation of upper secondary schools, including lycée Saint-Sernin

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EIB and Midi-Pyrénées Region commit €200 million for refurbishment and modernisation of upper secondary schools, including lycée Saint-Sernin
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications