LYCEES - REGION MIDI-PYRENEES

Summary sheet
Financement dans le cadre du Programme Prévisionnel des Investissements de la Région Midi-Pyrénées pour la construction et la rénovation (eg mise aux normes de sécurité, accessibilité, respect de l'environnement) des lycées et des centres de formation d'apprentis de la Région.
Amélioration des infrastructures éducatives de la Région, notamment pour (i) accroïtre leur capacité d'accueil afin de faire face à l'extension des zones urbaines; (ii) adapter les infrastructures aux nouvelles technologies avec des connections au très haut débit; (iii) améliorer l'accessibilité des lycées aux personnes handicapées; et (vi) améliorer l'efficacité énergétique des bâtiments.
Le projet comprend des nouvelles constructions et des extensions pour les besoins éducationnels. La Directive 97/11/EC ne mentionne pas spécifiquement le besoin d’une Évaluation des Incidences sur l’Environnement (EIE) pour les immeubles liés à l’enseignement mais il se pourrait que ce projet puisse être repris comme un projet de rénovation urbaine (annexe II de la Directive Européenne). Ce point devra être examiné pendant l’instruction.
Les procédures d’appel d’offre utilisées par les bâtiments publics doivent être en conformité avec les directives communautaires en matière de passation de marché (Directives 2004/17/CE et 2004/18/CE amendées par le règlement 1874/2004 de la Commission).
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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