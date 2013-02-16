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ARBARO FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 17,043,033.66
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 17,043,033.66
Signature date(s)
11/07/2018 : € 8,521,516.83
11/07/2018 : € 8,521,516.83
Other links
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARBARO FUND
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARBARO FUND

Summary sheet

Release date
29 October 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2018
20130216
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ARBARO FUND
Finance in Motion GmbH/ UNIQUE forestry and land use GmbH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 20 million (EUR 3 million)
USD 200 million (EUR 27 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A fund contributing to rural development and combating climate change by investing in sustainable forestry.

The Fund will invest in sustainable forestry projects, combating the impact of climate change by protecting soils and sequestering carbon on the one hand, and supporting the socio-economic development in rural areas on the other. Specifically, it will invest in timber production and development of local forestry enterprises across four regional clusters, i.e. Africa, Latin America, Europe and China. More specifically, it will invest in timber production and development of local forestry enterprises.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Fund is planned in strict compliance with stringent ecological and social standards including Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification. Concessions over high conservation value natural forests in tropical areas are excluded from the scope of the Fund. The Fund will support sustainable forestry in several countries where levels of deforestation and forest degradation remain high, and it offers important socio-economic, environmental and climate action benefits, including improved greenhouse gas sequestration, soil protection and strengthening of supply of a range of raw materials. It is estimated that full implementation of the Fund will lead to the sequestration of over 25m tCO2 and the creation of more than 15 000 jobs throughout the supply chain.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARBARO FUND
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARBARO FUND
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARBARO FUND
Publication Date
14 Jul 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60329616
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130216
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARBARO FUND
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174951466
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130216
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Regional - Africa
Regional - Latin America
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/07/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ARBARO FUND
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ARBARO FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
ARBARO FUND
Data sheet
ARBARO FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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