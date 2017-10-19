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Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Construction of a new sewerage system for central areas of Kigali including collector sewers, secondary and tertiary sewers and a wastewater treatment plant.
The overall objective of the Kigali Central Sewerage project is to improve collective sanitation services through consumer connections to a networked sanitation service within the city of Kigali, along with the construction of a wastewater treatment plant. This will enhance the public health resilience of the city whilst also protecting the environment of Kigali water catchments and the Nyabarongo River which discharges to the Akagera River and further to Lake Victoria.
An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been carried out as part of the technical assistance project preparatory work, together with a resettlement policy framework and a stakeholder engagement plan. These documents are to be approved by the competent authorities in Rwanda. The project will have a positive environmental and public health impact as it will allow the reduction of sewage effluents. The project will involve the resettlement of local people. A resettlement action plan will be elaborated and implemented prior to the start of the works.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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