Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Rwanda : € 45,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2017 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Related press
Rwanda: EIB backs first public sewerage network

Summary sheet

Release date
19 October 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2017
20130075
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
REPUBLIC OF RWANDA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 96 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new sewerage system for central areas of Kigali including collector sewers, secondary and tertiary sewers and a wastewater treatment plant.

The overall objective of the Kigali Central Sewerage project is to improve collective sanitation services through consumer connections to a networked sanitation service within the city of Kigali, along with the construction of a wastewater treatment plant. This will enhance the public health resilience of the city whilst also protecting the environment of Kigali water catchments and the Nyabarongo River which discharges to the Akagera River and further to Lake Victoria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) has been carried out as part of the technical assistance project preparatory work, together with a resettlement policy framework and a stakeholder engagement plan. These documents are to be approved by the competent authorities in Rwanda. The project will have a positive environmental and public health impact as it will allow the reduction of sewage effluents. The project will involve the resettlement of local people. A resettlement action plan will be elaborated and implemented prior to the start of the works.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Other links
Related press
Rwanda: EIB backs first public sewerage network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78618561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130075
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Publication Date
4 Dec 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
80312406
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130075
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Rwanda
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Other links
Summary sheet
KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Data sheet
KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Related press
Rwanda: EIB backs first public sewerage network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Rwanda: EIB backs first public sewerage network
Other links
Related public register
24/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE
Related public register
04/12/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - KIGALI CENTRAL SEWERAGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications